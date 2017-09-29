Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Buy Rating for Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their buy rating on shares of Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) in a report released on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

“We hosted our annual Cantor Fitzgerald Healthcare Conference in New York today, with NEOS in attendance.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Neos Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $12.00 price target on Neos Therapeutics and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Neos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.83.

Shares of Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) traded up 1.437% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.825. The company had a trading volume of 177,763 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. The company’s market capitalization is $247.81 million. Neos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83). Neos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 611.78% and a negative net margin of 511.74%. The company had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neos Therapeutics will post ($3.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOS. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 27,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 16,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products utilizing its modified-release drug delivery technology platform. Its segment is engaged in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. It has utilized its platform to develop its product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

