Canaccord Genuity Increases Endeavour Mining Corp (EDV) Price Target to C$36.00

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EDV. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Corp in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Corp in a research note on Saturday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Corp from C$30.50 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Mining Corp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.16.

Shares of Endeavour Mining Corp (EDV) traded up 0.81% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,989 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.41 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average is $23.09. Endeavour Mining Corp has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $28.81.

In other Endeavour Mining Corp news, insider Jeremy Langford acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.26 per share, with a total value of C$133,560.00.

About Endeavour Mining Corp

Endeavour Mining Corporation (Endeavour) is an intermediate gold producer. The Company is a gold mining company that operates five mines in Cote d’Ivoire (Agbaou and Ity), Burkina Faso (Karma), Mali (Tabakoto) and Ghana (Nzema), along with project development and exploration assets. The Company’s segments include Agbaou Mine Cote d’Ivoire, Nzema Mine Ghana, Tabakoto Mine Mali, Ity Mine Cote d’Ivoire, Karma Mine Burkina Faso, Exploration and Non-Mining.

