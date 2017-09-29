Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Caesars Entertainment Corporation earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.8257284433517 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) traded up 0.38% on Friday, hitting $13.10. 5,293,378 shares of the stock traded hands. Caesars Entertainment Corporation has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26. The firm’s market cap is $1.95 billion.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment Corporation will post $0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CZR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a holding company. The Company provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services. The Company’s segments include Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties, LLC (CERP), Caesars Growth Partners, LLC (CGP) and Other. The Company’s facilities include gaming offerings, food and beverage outlets, hotel and convention space, and non-gaming entertainment options.

