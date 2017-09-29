Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc. (BWLD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWLD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Buffalo Wild Wings expects to gain from its sales-boosting initiatives like menu innovation, promotional and value offerings, loyalty program, digital enhancements and cost-containment efforts. Focus on take-out and delivery services as well as its entry into international markets is expected to further drive sales. The move to try small, fast food style stores given consumers inclination toward to-go and in-home dining also bodes well. The company’s alliance with beverage chains and major sporting events has been increasing its brand awareness too. Yet, constant earnings and revenue miss in the past few quarters raise concerns. The company’s comps have been under pressure lately due to the choppy restaurant sales environment. Higher traditional chicken wing prices along with other rising costs are likely to keep profits under pressure too. Notably, Buffalo Wild Wings shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS AG reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Buffalo Wild Wings from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Buffalo Wild Wings in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.71.

Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD) traded down 0.90% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.05. 128,787 shares of the stock traded hands. Buffalo Wild Wings has a 52 week low of $95.00 and a 52 week high of $175.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.47.

Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.35). Buffalo Wild Wings had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Buffalo Wild Wings will post $4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director International Master F. Marcato bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.71 per share, for a total transaction of $998,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Buffalo Wild Wings by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in Buffalo Wild Wings during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Buffalo Wild Wings by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Buffalo Wild Wings by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Buffalo Wild Wings by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Buffalo Wild Wings Company Profile

Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc is the owner, operator and franchisor of restaurants. As of December 25, 2016, the Company’s made-to-order menu items included 16 sauces and five seasonings, ranging from Sweet BBQ to Blazin. The Company’s restaurants offer 20 to 40 domestic and imported beers on tap, including craft brews, and a selection of bottled beers, wines and liquor.

