Brown Forman Corporation (BF.B) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brown Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.78.

BF.B has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown Forman Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Brown Forman Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Societe Generale cut Brown Forman Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Brown Forman Corporation in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brown Forman Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Brown Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Brown Forman Corporation had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $723.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of Infinity. This is a boost from Brown Forman Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Brown Forman Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.56%.

Brown Forman Corporation Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation is a spirit and wine company. The Company manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets and sells a range of alcoholic beverages. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 40 spirit, wine and ready-to-drink cocktail (RTD) brands. Its principal brands include Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Collection, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select, Jack Daniel’s Winter Jack, Jack Daniel’s No.

