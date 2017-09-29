Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP.UN) PT Lowered to C$45.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays PLC from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P., formerly Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is the owner and operator of a portfolio of assets that generate electricity from renewable resources. The Company operates as a pure-play renewable power platform. Its segments include Hydroelectric, Wind, Other and Corporate.

