Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €62.39 ($74.28).

SY1 has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($83.33) price objective on shares of Symrise AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €45.00 ($53.57) price target on shares of Symrise AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays PLC set a €63.00 ($75.00) price target on shares of Symrise AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($78.57) price target on shares of Symrise AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Independent Research GmbH set a €68.00 ($80.95) price target on shares of Symrise AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Get Symrise AG alerts:

Shares of Symrise AG (SY1) traded up 0.354% on Friday, reaching €64.101. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is €61.47 and its 200-day moving average is €62.21. Symrise AG has a one year low of €53.98 and a one year high of €67.01. The company has a market capitalization of €8.32 billion and a PE ratio of 31.939.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokerages Set Symrise AG (SY1) PT at $62.55” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/brokerages-set-symrise-ag-sy1-pt-at-62-55.html.

Symrise AG Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.