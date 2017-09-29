Brokerages Set AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Price Target at $736.16

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $729.83.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $750.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays PLC reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $870.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) traded up 1.33% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $595.11. 456,941 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.62. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $491.13 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $534.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $611.55.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $15.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 74.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post $46.98 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director William Andrew Mckenna acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $507.00 per share, with a total value of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iberiabank Corp grew its position in AutoZone by 32.0% in the second quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in AutoZone by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,912,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in AutoZone by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,296,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,455,000 after acquiring an additional 40,358 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AutoZone Company Profile
Autozone, Inc is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. The Company operates through the Auto Parts Locations segment. The Auto Parts Locations segment is a retailer and distributor of automotive parts and accessories. As of August 27, 2016, the Company operated through 5,814 locations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Brazil.
