Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Stake Maintained by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp held its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Airain ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Adam D. Amsterdam sold 17,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $1,370,888.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 7,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $602,531.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,825.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) traded up 0.58% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.09. 53,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $59.86 and a one year high of $81.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day moving average is $73.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post $3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BR. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc (Broadridge) is a provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds and corporate issuers. The Company’s segments include Investor Communication Solutions, and Global Technology and Operations. The Company offers Bank/Broker-Dealer Investor Communication Solutions, Customer Communication Solutions, Corporate Issuer Solutions, Advisor Solutions and Mutual Fund and Retirement Solutions through Investor Communication Solutions segment.

