Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE BFAM) traded up 0.274% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.975. The company had a trading volume of 259,639 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.878 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.76 and a 200-day moving average of $76.37. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $59.00 and a 12-month high of $86.23.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $445.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post $2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $823,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,717 shares in the company, valued at $12,408,530.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $59,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,477.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,429 shares of company stock valued at $5,810,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 39.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 83.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc is a provider of child care, early education and other services. The Company provides services under multi-year contracts with employers offering child care and other dependent care solutions as part of their employee benefits packages. Its segments include full service center-based care services, back-up dependent care services and other educational advisory services.

