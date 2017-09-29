Brett D. Begemann Sells 22,640 Shares of Monsanto Company (MON) Stock

Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) COO Brett D. Begemann sold 22,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,717,479.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,255,243.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Monsanto Company (NYSE MON) opened at 119.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.07. Monsanto Company has a 52 week low of $97.35 and a 52 week high of $119.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.53.
Monsanto (NYSE:MON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Monsanto had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Monsanto Company will post $4.90 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Monsanto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on MON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Monsanto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Monsanto in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut Monsanto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Vetr raised Monsanto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.35 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.53.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monsanto by 2,390.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,192,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,965,029,000 after buying an additional 25,140,936 shares during the period. OZ Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Monsanto during the second quarter worth approximately $242,786,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monsanto by 58.4% during the first quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,087,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,662,000 after buying an additional 1,506,057 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Monsanto by 2,540.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,491,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,515,000 after buying an additional 1,434,844 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Monsanto by 33.9% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,089,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,920,000 after buying an additional 1,034,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.
About Monsanto
Monsanto Company (Monsanto), along with its subsidiaries, is a provider of agricultural products for farmers. The Company provides seeds, biotechnology trait products, herbicides and digital agriculture tools to farmers. The Company operates through two segments: Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity.
