Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Validus Holdings, Ltd. (VR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:VR) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,110 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Validus Holdings worth $17,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Validus Holdings by 14.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Validus Holdings in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Validus Holdings by 93.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Validus Holdings by 10.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Validus Holdings by 8.3% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VR. BidaskClub lowered Validus Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Validus Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $55.00 target price on Validus Holdings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Validus Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS AG cut their target price on Validus Holdings from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Validus Holdings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.29.

Shares of Validus Holdings, Ltd. (VR) traded up 1.95% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.23. The stock had a trading volume of 298,165 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.65. Validus Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $58.76.

Validus Holdings (NYSE:VR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Validus Holdings had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $675.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Validus Holdings, Ltd. will post $3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Validus Holdings’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Validus Holdings Company Profile

Validus Holdings, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Validus Re, Talbot, Western World and AlphaCat. Validus Re is a Bermuda-based reinsurance segment focused treaty reinsurance. Validus Re concentrates on first-party property and other reinsurance risks. Talbot is a specialty insurance segment operating within the Lloyd’s insurance market through Syndicate 1183.

