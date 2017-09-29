Boohoo.Com PLC (BOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Boohoo.Com PLC (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BOO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.03) target price on shares of Boohoo.Com PLC in a report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.90) price target on shares of Boohoo.Com PLC in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays PLC raised shares of Boohoo.Com PLC to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.96) to GBX 265 ($3.56) in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.03) price target on shares of Boohoo.Com PLC in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.63) target price on shares of Boohoo.Com PLC in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 239.67 ($3.22).

Shares of Boohoo.Com PLC (LON:BOO) opened at 212.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 2.39 billion. Boohoo.Com PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 95.62 and a 52-week high of GBX 328.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 239.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 209.40.

In other news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 4,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.09), for a total value of £10,695,000 ($14,382,732.65).

About Boohoo.Com PLC

boohoo.com plc is an online fashion retail group. The Company is based in the United Kingdom and has a strong presence in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and Australia, selling products to almost every country in the world. The Company owns the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing and Nasty Gal brands.

