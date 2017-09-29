Bombardier, Inc. (BBD.B) Receives C$2.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.B) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBD.B shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Bombardier in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, July 31st.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc is a Canada-based manufacturer of both planes and trains. It operates through four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment is engaged in the design, manufacture and aftermarket support for three families of business jets (Learjet, Challenger and Global).

