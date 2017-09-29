BofI Holding, Inc. (BOFI) Rating Reiterated by FBR & Co

BofI Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOFI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at FBR & Co in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. FBR & Co’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.42% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “BOFI remains well positioned for growth and low credit costs, despite a flatter yield curve, as the company has significantly improved its deposit franchise over the past five years from a thrift-like, CD-heavy deposit base, to an attractive core deposit due to expanded deposit product offerings and treasury management capabilities. We expect BOFI will be able to maintain its core deposit funding to support robust loan growth because of its commercially focused deposit base despite industry challenges. This should support robust earnings growth given the bank’s highly efficient structure, which drives above peer profitability. We reiterate our BUY rating and make BOFI our Alpha Generator pick as BOFI trades at 11.9x our 2018 estimate, a 28% discount to peers.””

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BOFI. ValuEngine lowered BofI Holding from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of BofI Holding in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised BofI Holding from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BofI Holding from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

BofI Holding (NASDAQ BOFI) opened at 28.59 on Friday. BofI Holding has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $32.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.24. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BofI Holding during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BofI Holding by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BofI Holding by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of BofI Holding during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BofI Holding during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BofI Holding

BofI Holding, Inc (BofI) is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a diversified financial services company. The Bank provides consumer and business banking products through its branchless, low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. The Bank has deposit and loan customers, including consumer and business checking, savings and time deposit accounts and financing for single family and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables.

