BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $137,000 Position in Visteon Corporation (VC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) by 64.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Visteon Corporation were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Visteon Corporation by 817.2% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 13,075 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Visteon Corporation by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Visteon Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $3,447,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Visteon Corporation by 16.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon Corporation in the first quarter valued at about $2,195,000.

Visteon Corporation (NYSE VC) opened at 123.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.64 and its 200-day moving average is $103.69. Visteon Corporation has a 12 month low of $64.95 and a 12 month high of $125.48.

Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.96 million. Visteon Corporation had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visteon Corporation will post $6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew M. Cole sold 1,359 shares of Visteon Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.19, for a total transaction of $155,184.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,133.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert R. Vallance sold 1,106 shares of Visteon Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $133,958.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $494,896.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,371 shares of company stock worth $616,016 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Visteon Corporation from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Visteon Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Visteon Corporation from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 9th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Visteon Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Visteon Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

Visteon Corporation Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

