bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) Shares Up -4.1%

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) shot up 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $142.40 and last traded at $135.30. 713,428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 947,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.15.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLUE. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Maxim Group raised bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.10. The firm’s market cap is $6.26 billion.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.07). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,080.59% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 977.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post ($6.84) EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Lynch sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Leschly sold 46,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $5,726,270.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,381,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,829 shares of company stock worth $16,006,899. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in bluebird bio by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in bluebird bio by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth $410,000.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing gene therapies for severe diseases and cancer. With its lentiviral-based gene therapy and gene editing capabilities, it has built an integrated product platform with various applications in these areas. The Company’s clinical programs in severe genetic diseases include its LentiGlobin product candidate to treat transfusion-dependent b-thalassemia and to treat severe sickle cell disease (SCD) and its Lenti-D product candidate to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD).

