BlackRock Inc. Sells 85,688 Shares of Mercury General Corporation (MCY)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,734,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 85,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.18% of Mercury General Corporation worth $363,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Mercury General Corporation by 1.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Mercury General Corporation by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,454,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,695,000 after purchasing an additional 222,388 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Mercury General Corporation by 48.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Mercury General Corporation by 18.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mercury General Corporation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,465,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,386,000 after purchasing an additional 120,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General Corporation alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “BlackRock Inc. Sells 85,688 Shares of Mercury General Corporation (MCY)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/blackrock-inc-sells-85688-shares-of-mercury-general-corporation-mcy.html.

In other news, CEO Gabriel Tirador sold 2,355 shares of Mercury General Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $138,945.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mercury General Corporation (NYSE MCY) opened at 56.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.07. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.50. Mercury General Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $64.52.

Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $852.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.85 million. Mercury General Corporation had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mercury General Corporation will post $1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Mercury General Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 172.92%.

MCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Mercury General Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Mercury General Corporation Profile

Mercury General Corporation is an insurance holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company and its subsidiaries were engaged in writing personal automobile insurance through 14 insurance subsidiaries in 11 states, principally California. Its segments include Property and Casualty Lines, and Other Lines.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.