BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,982,138 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,173,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,982,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.16% of Exelixis worth $373,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $5,536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $2,379,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 970,152 shares of company stock worth $25,923,457 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ EXEL) opened at 24.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 122.37 and a beta of 1.97. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 80.43%. The company had revenue of $99.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXEL. Leerink Swann lowered Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines to manage care and outcomes for people with cancer. The Company’s cabozantinib product is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors.

