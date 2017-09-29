BlackRock Inc. Has $357.09 Million Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,444,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,909,760 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.69% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $357,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,968,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,173,000 after buying an additional 1,452,589 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 160,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,047,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,833,000 after buying an additional 1,397,069 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) opened at 33.05 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $166.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.79 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 1.37%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post $0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 277.78%.

HPP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.39.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.78 per share, with a total value of $476,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,830.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.98 per share, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 132,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,311.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $797,600. 13.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates in two segments: office properties, and media and entertainment properties. The Company is focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating office and media and entertainment properties in submarkets throughout Northern and Southern California and the Pacific Northwest.

