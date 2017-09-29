Black Ridge Oil & Gas Inc. (ANFC) CEO Acquires $420,055.33 in Stock

Black Ridge Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANFC) CEO Kenneth Decubellis acquired 42,005,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.01 per share, with a total value of $420,055.33. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,161,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,615.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Black Ridge Oil & Gas Inc. (ANFC) opened at 0.036 on Friday. Black Ridge Oil & Gas Inc. has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. The company’s market cap is $1.73 million.

Black Ridge Oil & Gas Company Profile

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company’s properties are located in North Dakota and Montana. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana.

