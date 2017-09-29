Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Bitauto Holdings Limited is engaged in providing internet content and marketing services for automotive industry in China. Its bitauto.com and ucar.cn websites provide consumers new and used automobile pricing information, specifications, reviews and consumer feedback. The Company operates in three segments- bitauto.com business, ucar.cn business and digital marketing solutions business. Bitauto.com business provides subscription services to new automobile dealers and advertising services to dealers and automakers on bitauto.com website. Bitauto’s ucar.cn business provides listing and advertising services to used automobile dealers on ucar.cn website. The Company’s digital marketing solutions business provides automakers with digital marketing solutions, including website creation and maintenance, online public relations, online marketing campaigns and advertising agent services. Bitauto Holdings Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Bitauto Holdings Limited from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Bitauto Holdings Limited from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE BITA) traded down 1.06% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.68. The company had a trading volume of 724,469 shares. Bitauto Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The company’s market capitalization is $3.12 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30.

Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $320.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.86 million. Bitauto Holdings Limited had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bitauto Holdings Limited will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BITA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bitauto Holdings Limited by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bitauto Holdings Limited by 3,394.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 168,767 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitauto Holdings Limited by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Bitauto Holdings Limited by 1,647.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 278,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 262,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bitauto Holdings Limited by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 957,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,531,000 after buying an additional 38,295 shares in the last quarter. 19.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitauto Holdings Limited Company Profile

Bitauto Holdings Limited is a provider of Internet content and marketing services for China’s automotive industry. The Company’s bitauto.com and taoche.com Websites provide consumers with information on new and used automobile pricing, and promotional information, specifications, reviews and consumer feedback.

