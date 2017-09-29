BioTelemetry (BEAT) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.09

News articles about BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BioTelemetry earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the medical research company an impact score of 45.7056019533873 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEAT. Off Wall Street began coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Dougherty & Co increased their price objective on shares of BioTelemetry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark Co. increased their price objective on shares of BioTelemetry from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Shares of BioTelemetry (BEAT) traded up 2.33% during trading on Friday, hitting $33.00. 470,924 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.50. BioTelemetry has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $39.20. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.73.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BioTelemetry will post $0.99 EPS for the current year.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc (BioTelemetry), formerly CardioNet, Inc, provides cardiac monitoring services, cardiac monitoring device manufacturing, and centralized cardiac core laboratory services. The Company operates in three segments: patient services, product and research services. The patient services business segment’s principal focus is on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders, through its core Mobile Cardiac Outpatient Telemetry(MCOT), event and Holter services in a healthcare setting.

