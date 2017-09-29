Bio Blast Pharma Ltd. (ORPN) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bio Blast Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORPN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Bio Blast Pharma (ORPN) traded down 5.5841% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.1338. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,130 shares. Bio Blast Pharma has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $2.36. The company’s market capitalization is $7.13 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bio Blast Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio Blast Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORPN) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.97% of Bio Blast Pharma worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Bio Blast Pharma Company Profile

Bioblast Pharma Ltd (BioBlast) is an Israel-based development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the identification, licensing, acquisition, development and commercialization of drugs for rare and ultra-rare genetic and metabolic diseases. It focuses on therapeutic platforms that offer solutions for several diseases that share a common pathophysiological mechanism, which are the functional changes that accompany a particular syndrome or disease.

