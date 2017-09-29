BidaskClub Upgrades PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI) to “Hold”

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE PFSI) opened at 17.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $420.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average is $16.88. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $19.35.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.22). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $201.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.89 million. On average, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post $2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 21st that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 137% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Matthew Botein sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $49,291.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $49,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,841 shares of company stock valued at $2,736,871. 45.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 444.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 71,724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc (PFSI) is a financial services company. The Company is focused on the production and servicing of the United States residential mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the United States mortgage market. The Company operates through three segments: loan production, loan servicing and investment management.

