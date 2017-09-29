Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.19

Headlines about Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Berkshire Hills Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the savings and loans company an impact score of 45.8572463429077 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE BHLB) traded up 1.31% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.60. 292,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.44.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $102.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post $2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Richard L. Murphy bought 1,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,129. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Daly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $844,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,972.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc (Berkshire) is a holding company for Berkshire Bank (the Bank) and Berkshire Insurance Group. Berkshire offers a range of deposit, lending, insurance and wealth management products to retail, commercial, not-for-profit and municipal customers in its market areas. Berkshire product offerings also include retail and commercial electronic banking, commercial cash management and commercial interest rate swaps.

