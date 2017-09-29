Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) Position Reduced by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.47% of Benchmark Electronics worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BHE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

In other news, Director Douglas G. Duncan sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $188,971.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,524 shares in the company, valued at $974,020.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Francis Adam sold 61,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $2,068,819.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,791,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,494 shares of company stock worth $2,289,850 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) traded down 0.14% during trading on Friday, reaching $34.50. 30,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average of $32.32. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $35.25.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $616.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Benchmark Electronics, Inc. will post $1.49 EPS for the current year.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a provider of electronic manufacturing services. The Company operates through three segments: the Americas, Asia and Europe. It provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment, including equipment for the aerospace and defense industry; telecommunication equipment; computers and related products for business enterprises; medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

