Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Benchmark Electronics earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.1190083484989 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE BHE) traded down 0.58% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.35. 57,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Benchmark Electronics has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average is $32.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $616.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Benchmark Electronics will post $1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHE. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

In other news, VP Scott R. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $32,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,709.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Francis Adam sold 61,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $2,068,819.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,494 shares of company stock worth $2,289,850. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a provider of electronic manufacturing services. The Company operates through three segments: the Americas, Asia and Europe. It provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment, including equipment for the aerospace and defense industry; telecommunication equipment; computers and related products for business enterprises; medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

