Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (BXE) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) traded down 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.62 and last traded at C$3.63. 81,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 108,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Bellatrix Exploration from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bellatrix Exploration to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bellatrix Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.37.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. The firm’s market cap is $175.79 million.

In other Bellatrix Exploration news, Director John Cuthbertson purchased 100,000 shares of Bellatrix Exploration stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,000.00. Also, Director Thomas Edward Macinnis purchased 10,000 shares of Bellatrix Exploration stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,300.00. Insiders have acquired 140,200 shares of company stock worth $127,414 over the last quarter.

About Bellatrix Exploration

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration company engaged in the exploration for, and the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. The Company’s properties include Ferrier, Willesden Green, Greater Pembina, Strachan and Harmattan.

