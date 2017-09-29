Beiersdorf AG (BEI) Given a €77.00 Price Target by J P Morgan Chase & Co Analysts

J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €77.00 ($91.67) price target on Beiersdorf AG (ETR:BEI) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

BEI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays PLC set a €75.00 ($89.29) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €97.00 ($115.48) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf AG in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS AG set a €93.00 ($110.71) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €79.00 ($94.05) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beiersdorf AG presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €91.77 ($109.25).

Shares of Beiersdorf AG (ETR:BEI) traded up 0.213% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €91.367. The stock had a trading volume of 455 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of €20.72 billion and a PE ratio of 28.322. Beiersdorf AG has a 1-year low of €75.16 and a 1-year high of €98.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €90.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €91.62.

Beiersdorf AG Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and tesa Business. The Consumer Business segment offers skin and body care products. The tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

