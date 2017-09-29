Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.17

Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.17 and last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 276,598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.54. The stock’s market capitalization is $588.91 million.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $478.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.98 million. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 12.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc is a geographically diversified homebuilder. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had operations in 13 states within over three geographic regions in the United States. The Company’s segments include West, East and Southeast. The Company markets and sells its products through its Website, www.beazer.com; mobile site, m.beazer.com; real estate listing sites, online advertising, including search engine marketing and display advertising, social media, video, brochures, direct marketing and out-of-home advertising, including billboards and signage, as well as other activities.

