Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $736,000 in HealthSouth Corporation (HLS)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HealthSouth Corporation (NYSE:HLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of HealthSouth Corporation by 18.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthSouth Corporation by 64.7% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthSouth Corporation by 33.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthSouth Corporation in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthSouth Corporation by 60.6% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

In other HealthSouth Corporation news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 22,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $972,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,134 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthSouth Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of HealthSouth Corporation in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HealthSouth Corporation in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on HealthSouth Corporation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised HealthSouth Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.

Shares of HealthSouth Corporation (NYSE:HLS) traded up 1.11% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.58. The company had a trading volume of 175,088 shares. HealthSouth Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.97 and a 52-week high of $49.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.95.

HealthSouth Corporation (NYSE:HLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. HealthSouth Corporation had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $981.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HealthSouth Corporation will post $2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from HealthSouth Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. HealthSouth Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

HealthSouth Corporation Company Profile

HealthSouth Corporation (HealthSouth) is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. The Company manages its operations through segments, including inpatient rehabilitation, and home health and hospice.

