Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $631,000 in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WSM. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 828.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.65.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/bayesian-capital-management-lp-invests-631000-in-williams-sonoma-inc-wsm.html.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) traded up 0.30% on Friday, hitting $50.82. 207,276 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.85. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.68 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.79.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post $3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 44.96%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc is a multi-channel specialty retailer of products for the home. The Company operates retail stores in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Australia and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: e-commerce and retail. The e-commerce segment has various merchandising strategies, such as Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, PBteen, Williams-Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham, which sell its products through the Company’s e-commerce Websites and direct-mail catalogs.

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.