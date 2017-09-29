Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Liberty Interactive Corporation (QVCA)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation (NASDAQ:QVCA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation in the second quarter valued at $67,939,000. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 79,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,256,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,533,000 after purchasing an additional 304,925 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation by 23.0% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation by 24.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Interactive Corporation news, Director David E. Rapley sold 6,019 shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $129,227.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,070.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark C. Vadon sold 796,693 shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $18,061,030.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,344,857 shares of company stock worth $51,282,498 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. reduced their target price on Liberty Interactive Corporation from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Interactive Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Liberty Interactive Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Interactive Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, FBR & Co increased their target price on Liberty Interactive Corporation from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Interactive Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.56.

Liberty Interactive Corporation (QVCA) traded down 0.34% during trading on Friday, reaching $23.29. 513,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Liberty Interactive Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.23.

About Liberty Interactive Corporation

Liberty Interactive Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are primarily engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Its principal businesses and assets include its subsidiaries QVC, Inc (QVC), zulily, llc (zulily) and and Evite, Inc (Evite).

