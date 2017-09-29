Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (BSET) Sets New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $41.05 and last traded at $0.00, with a volume of shares changing hands. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Bassett Furniture Industries, had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BSET shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

In related news, SVP John E. Bassett III sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $124,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristina K. Cashman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,021.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,235 shares of company stock valued at $527,509. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries, by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries, during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries, during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries, by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries, during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.95 million, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.11.

About Bassett Furniture Industries,

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated is a manufacturer, importer and retailer of home furnishings. The Company’s segments include Wholesale, Retail – Company-owned stores and Logistical services. Its wholesale home furnishings segment is involved in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products to a network of Bassett stores (licensee-owned stores and Company-owned stores) and independent furniture retailers.

