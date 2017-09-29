Basf Se (BF) Upgraded to Neutral by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Basf Se (NYSE:BF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday.
BF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Basf Se from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Societe Generale cut shares of Basf Se from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.
About Basf Se
BASF SE is a chemical company. The Company operates through five segments, which include Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment consists of the Petrochemicals, Monomers and Intermediates divisions. The Performance Products segment consists of the Dispersions & Pigments, Care Chemicals, Nutrition & Health, and Performance Chemicals divisions.
