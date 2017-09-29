Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Basf Se (NYSE:BF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday.

BF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Basf Se from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Societe Generale cut shares of Basf Se from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

WARNING: “Basf Se (BF) Upgraded to Neutral by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/basf-se-bf-upgraded-to-neutral-by-goldman-sachs-group-inc-the.html.

About Basf Se

BASF SE is a chemical company. The Company operates through five segments, which include Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment consists of the Petrochemicals, Monomers and Intermediates divisions. The Performance Products segment consists of the Dispersions & Pigments, Care Chemicals, Nutrition & Health, and Performance Chemicals divisions.

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Se Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf Se and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.