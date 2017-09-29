Barclays PLC Raises KB Home (KBH) Price Target to $18.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays PLC’s target price suggests a potential downside of 18.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KBH. Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Wedbush set a $22.00 price target on KB Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on KB Home in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation raised their price target on KB Home from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) traded up 9.878% on Friday, hitting $24.415. The stock had a trading volume of 7,939,443 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $21.46. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.810 and a beta of 1.60. KB Home has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $24.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. KB Home had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post $1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 400,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $9,124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 682,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,579,138.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Hollinger sold 57,405 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,331,221.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 214,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,756.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB HOME is a homebuilding company. The Company is engaged in selling and building a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. It operates through five segments, which consist of four homebuilding segments and one financial services segment.

