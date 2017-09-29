Barclays PLC Cuts QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) Price Target to $8.00

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen and Company set a $12.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of QEP Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of QEP Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.69.

QEP Resources (NYSE QEP) traded down 0.058% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.565. 952,577 shares of the company were exchanged. QEP Resources has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $21.12. The company’s market capitalization is $2.06 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $383.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. QEP Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that QEP Resources will post ($0.60) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Trice acquired 25,000 shares of QEP Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $288,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Doleshek acquired 12,500 shares of QEP Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $98,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,903.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 42,500 shares of company stock worth $321,325. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in QEP Resources by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in QEP Resources by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in QEP Resources by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QEP Resources, Inc is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company focuses on two regions of the United States: the Northern Region (primarily in North Dakota, Wyoming and Utah) and the Southern Region (primarily in Texas and Louisiana). The Company conducts exploration and production activities in North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays.

