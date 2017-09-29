Barclays PLC (BARC) PT Lowered to GBX 216

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Group LLC from GBX 232 ($3.12) to GBX 216 ($2.90) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BARC. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.42) target price on shares of Barclays PLC in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Barclays PLC to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 225 ($3.03) to GBX 240 ($3.23) in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.69) target price on shares of Barclays PLC in a report on Monday, August 7th. Investec restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.29) target price on shares of Barclays PLC in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays PLC in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barclays PLC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 226.22 ($3.04).

Barclays PLC (BARC) opened at 192.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 32.78 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 195.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 208.63. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 155.95 and a 52-week high of GBX 267.32.

In other Barclays PLC news, insider Tim J. Breedon acquired 3,224 shares of Barclays PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £6,512.48 ($8,758.04). Also, insider Matthew Lester acquired 10,000 shares of Barclays PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.58) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($25,820.33).

