Baozun (BZUN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Baozun earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.8537352004565 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.98 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America Corporation boosted their price objective on shares of Baozun from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Baozun (NASDAQ BZUN) traded up 0.81% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.70. 2,204,756 shares of the company traded hands. Baozun has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $40.65.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.04 million for the quarter. Baozun had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Analysts anticipate that Baozun will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc is a brand e-commerce solutions company. The Company is engaged in providing end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including the sales of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing and order fulfillment.

