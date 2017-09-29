Bankrate (RATE) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Bankrate (NYSE:RATE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bankrate earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.1204081830072 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Bankrate Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RATE. Stephens lowered shares of Bankrate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 7th. Sidoti lowered shares of Bankrate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bankrate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bankrate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankrate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bankrate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Bankrate (RATE) remained flat at $13.95 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 247,932 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88. Bankrate has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.24 billion.

Bankrate (NYSE:RATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Bankrate had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bankrate will post $0.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/bankrate-rate-earning-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

About Bankrate

Bankrate, Inc is a publisher, aggregator and distributor of personal finance content on the Internet. The Company provides consumers personal finance editorial content across multiple vertical categories, including mortgages, deposits, credit cards, senior care and other personal finance categories. The Company’s segments include Banking, Credit Cards, Senior Care and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Bankrate Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankrate Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.