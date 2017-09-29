Bank of The West Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Bank of The West trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.1% of Bank of The West’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,969,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,042 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,918,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,956,000 after acquiring an additional 312,055 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,136,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,706,000 after acquiring an additional 130,740 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,954,000 after acquiring an additional 154,719 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,151,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,384,000 after acquiring an additional 193,410 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE ABBV) traded up 0.11% on Friday, reaching $89.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,991,235 shares. The company has a market cap of $141.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $89.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.87.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 150.27% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post $5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 62.90%.

In other news, SVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $705,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,915,276.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 193,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $13,712,301.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 469,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,343,233. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 373,191 shares of company stock valued at $26,598,305. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Vetr raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.86 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.52.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

