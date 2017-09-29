Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,529 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.53% of Myers Industries worth $8,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Myers Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Myers Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Myers Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Myers Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 157,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Myers Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 285,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MYE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Myers Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) opened at 20.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.17. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $615.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.01 and a beta of 1.77.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post $0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 415.38%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc is an international manufacturing and distribution company. The Company operates through two segments: Material Handling and Distribution. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 15 manufacturing facilities, 20 sales offices, four distribution centers and three distribution branches located throughout North, Central and South America.

