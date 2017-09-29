Bank of America Corporation Reiterates €29.00 Price Target for ThyssenKrupp AG (TKA)

Bank of America Corporation set a €29.00 ($34.52) price objective on ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €28.50 ($33.93) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Macquarie set a €30.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €30.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($39.29) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Commerzbank Ag set a €29.00 ($34.52) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.80 ($33.09).

ThyssenKrupp AG (TKA) opened at 25.00 on Tuesday. ThyssenKrupp AG has a 1-year low of €19.40 and a 1-year high of €27.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.14. The firm’s market capitalization is €14.15 billion.

About ThyssenKrupp AG

ThyssenKrupp AG is a Germany-based technology holding company operating through eight business segments. Steel Europe segment, which produces carbon steel flat products. Steel Americas, engaged in production, processing and marketing of high-grade carbon steels. Stainless Global segment is engaged in production of stainless steel products and materials.

