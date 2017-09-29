Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Stake Decreased by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,874 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America Corporation were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 10,540,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,908 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation in the 1st quarter worth $91,522,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,462,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764,582 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 7,352,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth $63,918,000. 61.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) traded down 0.255% on Friday, reaching $25.385. The company had a trading volume of 35,043,803 shares. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.119 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79. Bank of America Corporation also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 104,135 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 121% compared to the typical volume of 47,125 put options.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. Bank of America Corporation had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Bank of America Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post $1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Bank of America Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised Bank of America Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Vetr cut Bank of America Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.19 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS AG reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bank of America Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

In other Bank of America Corporation news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 86,763 shares of Bank of America Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $2,096,194.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

