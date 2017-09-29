Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Get Banco Santander S.A. alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Banco Santander, from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Santander, in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander, from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation raised Banco Santander, from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

Shares of Banco Santander, (NYSE:SAN) opened at 6.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46. Banco Santander, has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $6.99.

Banco Santander, (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Banco Santander, had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander, will post $0.49 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/banco-santander-s-a-san-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander, during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander, during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,468,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander, by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 49,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander, by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 82,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander, by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander,

Banco Santander, SA is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.