Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NASDAQ:BBVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1061 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA) traded up 1.25% during trading on Friday, reaching $8.92. 2,378,501 shares of the company traded hands. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NASDAQ:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post $0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA (BBVA) is a diversified financial company engaged in retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management and private banking. Its segments include Banking Activity in Spain, Real Estate Activity in Spain, the United States Turkey, Mexico, South America and Rest of Eurasia.

