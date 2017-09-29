Bamco Inc. NY Has $49.80 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680,810 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 108,217 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.79% of DexCom worth $49,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,824,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $791,799,000 after purchasing an additional 978,898 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $498,963,000 after purchasing an additional 224,808 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,212,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $526,418,000 after purchasing an additional 84,085 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $321,232,000 after purchasing an additional 230,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 12.2% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,001,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,083,000 after buying an additional 436,162 shares during the period.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $92.00 price target on DexCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.91.

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) traded up 3.54% on Friday, hitting $47.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,843,915 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.62 and a 200 day moving average of $73.86. The firm’s market cap is $4.07 billion. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.61 and a 12-month high of $94.24.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. DexCom had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post ($0.78) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew K. Balo sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $230,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $431,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,223 shares of company stock worth $2,285,138 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

Dexcom, Inc (Dexcom) is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the design, development and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes and for use by healthcare providers. The Company’s products consist of DexCom G4 PLATINUM and DexCom G5 Mobile.

