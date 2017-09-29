Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 816,532 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (EL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:EL) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816,532 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) worth $46,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) by 2,291.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 54.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,730 shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $295,140.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,105.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fabrizio Freda sold 15,880 shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $1,509,870.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,188 shares in the company, valued at $7,053,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,521 shares of company stock worth $60,365,505 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $95.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.48.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (NYSE:EL) traded up 1.302% during trading on Friday, reaching $107.735. 912,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.160 and a beta of 0.67. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.30 and a 52-week high of $110.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.85 and its 200 day moving average is $94.82.

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. will post $3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.60%.

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company offers products, including skin care, makeup, fragrance, hair care and other. The Company operates in beauty products segment. The Company’s products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under brand names, including Estee Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, MAC, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Tory Burch, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA and Too Faced.

