Axa Purchases Shares of 10,900 Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII)

Axa purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Axa owned 0.06% of Heidrick & Struggles International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 556,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after buying an additional 31,794 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 895,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,173,000 after buying an additional 72,798 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) opened at 20.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.40 million, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.59. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $152.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post ($0.30) EPS for the current year.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc is an advisory firm providing executive search, leadership consulting and culture shaping services to businesses and business leaders around the world. Its segments include Executive Search, Leadership Consulting and Culture Shaping. It operates its executive search services in three geographic regions: the Americas (which includes the countries in North and South America); Europe (which includes the continents of Europe and Africa), and Asia Pacific (which includes Asia and the region generally known as the Middle East).

